Brahmotsavams conclude at Srisailam with Poornahuti

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srisaila Devasthanam, conducted with Navahnika Deeksha over eleven days, reached a significant milestone on Tuesday with the Poornahuti rituals. On the tenth day of the festivities, special prayers were performed for Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in the morning, followed by elaborate rituals for Sri Chandeswaraswamy in the Yagashala. Sacred ceremonies including Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam were conducted in accordance with Agama traditions.

As part of the Poornahuti, offerings such as coconuts, aromatic substances, pearls, coral, and new garments were ceremoniously offered into the Homa Kundam, marking the formal completion of the Yaga proceedings. Subsequently, the Vasanthotsavam was held, during which temple priests and Vedic scholars sprinkled sanctified Vasantha Theertham—ritually prepared water mixed with turmeric and lime—on devotees amid Vedic chants.

Later in the day, Avabrutha Snanam was performed for Sri Chandeswaraswamy at the temple Pushkarini, strictly following Agama Shastra rites. This was followed by the Trishoola Snanam ceremony, symbolizing spiritual purification and the ceremonial culmination of the day’s religious observances. The Poornahuti programme was attended by District Collector G. Raja Kumari, Dharmakarta Mandali Chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu, Executive Officer M. Srinivasa Rao, members of the Board of Trustees, archakas, and Vedic scholars.

As part of the concluding rituals, Dhwajavarohanam (lowering of the ceremonial flag) will be performed on Monday evening, signifying the nearing end of the Brahmotsavams. Additionally, Sadasyam and Nagavalli programmes will be held at the Nithya Kalyana Mandapam, featuring Chaturveda Parayanam and traditional offerings to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. The Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams will formally conclude on Tuesday with special morning prayers, followed by Ashwa Vahana Seva, Alaya Utsavam, Pushpotsavam, and Shayanotsavam in the evening.