'Bravehearts 2023' celebrated at Mahatma Gandhi hospital

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 'International Childhood Cancer Day,' Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute organised a programme 'bravehearts 2023' on Sunday. Saluting the spirit of young warriors who fought against the deadly disease, the doctors and experts at the hospital motivated the family members who stood by the victims in times of their dire need. Focusing on the theme 'better survival is achievable #ThroughTheirHands', managing director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Murali Krishna Voonna stressed on the family support for the patients as it would give a positive result in the recovery process.

"Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among children and adolescents across the world. Although the cause of childhood cancers remains untraced, early and accurate diagnosis followed by effective treatment will help in treating the disease far better," Dr Murali Krishna said. Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair division Anup Satpathy, who participated as chief guest, appreciated the efforts of the hospital for celebrating the occasion with young cancer warriors. With over 60 per cent survival rate, the hospital has so far treated 1,000 paediatric oncology cases and launched a childhood cancer survivorship programme.

Cultural programmes, magic show entertained the children who attended the event that concluded with a prize distribution ceremony. Doctors B Chandrasekhar, Praveena Voonna, Rajni Priya and Kishore, among others attended the programme.