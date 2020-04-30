Breaking News April 30 LIVE Updates: Telangana And Andhra Pradesh
Breaking News Today 30 April 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news of India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the news updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 30 April 2020 2:24 AM GMT
21.55Lac beneficiaries received free ration on day one of phase 3 ration distribution in Andhra Pradesh
On the day one of the third phase ration distribution, 21.55 Lac families received free ration. 4.73Lac families receive the benefit via portability. Anantapur district has the highest beneficiaries on day one at 2,27,231; least in Srikakulam with 30,920 beneficiaries as there is heavy downpour
- 30 April 2020 2:08 AM GMT
Zero deaths and 7 new cases Coronavirus Cases reported in Telangana
No deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana. 7 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of active cases to 582: State Health Department
- 30 April 2020 2:00 AM GMT
Several banana plantations in Anantapur district destroyed due to heavy rain & gusty winds in the area in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh: Several banana plantations in Anantapuram district destroyed due to heavy rain & gusty winds in the area. (29.04.20) pic.twitter.com/gpuM45TmoH— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020