Breakthrough in Thumukunta SBI Bank robbery case

Hindupur: In a major breakthrough, police have identified and apprehended the culprits behind the recent robbery at the State Bank of India branch at Thumukunta check-post in Hindupur mandal.

Under the supervision of Anantapur DIG and Puttaparthi District SP, Hindupur DSP KV Mahesh, along with circle inspectors and special investigation teams, conducted an extensive probe for the past 20 days. The teams traveled across multiple states, interrogated several habitual offenders, and analyzed technical evidence from the crime scene. Their efforts led to the identification of the prime accused, Anil Kumar Panwar from Haryana, along with his associates.

Police successfully apprehended Anil Kumar Panwar in Haryana and presented him before the court on Saturday, following legal procedures. Authorities emphasized that, due to mandatory legal protocols, the accused had to be produced in court immediately.

DSP Mahesh stated that the investigation is still underway to trace the stolen property and identify all accomplices involved.

He assured that full details regarding the case will be disclosed soon at a district-level press meet after the inquiry concludes. This breakthrough highlights the coordinated efforts of multiple police units in cracking a high-profile bank robbery that had created tension in the region.