Breastfeeding reduces risk of breast cancer

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi said that every pregnant and lactating woman in the district should be made aware of the importance of breast milk. As part of the Breast Milk Week celebrations, the Collector unveiled a poster on the importance of breast milk at the Collectorate here on Thursday. Later, nutritious food was provided to the pregnant women.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vetriselvi said that it is mandatory to feed the baby with breast milk immediately after birth. The immunity of breastfed babies is enhanced. Breastfeeding has benefits for the baby as well as the mother. Breastfeeding releases a natural hormone called oxytocin, which helps the mother to feel less stressed after childbirth.

Mothers who breastfeed for a long time have a lower risk of breast cancer. Breast milk contains all kinds of nutrients and that breastfeeding is sufficient from the time of birth to 6 months, and there is no need to give any solid or liquid foods. Kangaroo care strengthens the emotional bond between mother and child. Anganwadi staff should inform every pregnant and lactating woman in the Anganwadi area about the importance of breastfeeding, kangaroo care to keep the baby warm in the mother’s lap, and other child care methods. Anganwadi staff should ensure that ANMs are seen to prevent anaemia and malnutrition, and that immunisations are administered regularly and health check-ups are conducted. Anganwadi staff should create awareness so that husbands and in-laws can support the mother in household chores for up to 6 months after delivery. They should ensure that breastfeeding rooms are set up in bus stands, cinema halls, malls, and other public places in the district. ICDS PD P Sharda said, “As part of the Breastfeeding Week celebrations, we are making every pregnant and lactating woman in the district aware of the importance of breast milk.” She said that there are 24 breastfeeding rooms in the district and plans are being made to set up more.

CDPOs Padmavati and Tulasi, Legal Advisor Raghavamma, Anganwadi supervisors, and Anganwadi staff participated in the programme.