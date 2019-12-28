Trending :
Breathtaking laser show

With breathtaking laser show, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy formally inaugurates Visakha Utsav - 2019

Visakhapatnam: With breathtaking laser show, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy formally inaugurates Visakha Utsav - 2019 amid much fanfare on the beach road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Among the two venues for the Utsav, RK Beach is the main venue and YSR City Central Park is the other venue where the two-day event will be hosted.

