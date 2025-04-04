Bringing music to life with ‘Chai Bansuri’ installation

Vijayawada: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), on Thursday unveiled the specially designed Brooke Bond Taj Mahal ‘Chai-Bansuri’, a first-of-its-kind installation where steam from a kettle creates music, transforming tea brewing into a mesmerising symphony. This ground-breaking creative is conceived and deployed in partnership with Mindshare and Ogilvy.

The tea kettle boasts an innovative design, transforming its spout into a flute (bansuri) as steam escapes through it. As the tea brews, steam flows through the flute, playing a rendition of Raag Hamsadhwani. Set against the tranquil backdrop of Bhavani Island, with the Krishna River gently flowing nearby, this installation fuses the simple act of tea brewing and classical music into an unforgettable experience.

Guests can savour a cup of Taj Mahal Tea at the Taj Mahal Tea House pop-up at the venue, immersing themselves in the serene sounds of Indian classical music. Shiva Krishnamurthy, Executive Director of HUL, said that Taj Mahal Tea is synonymous with the best Indian tea and great Indian classical music. The Taj Mahal Chai Bansuri is a wonderful way of celebrating this.