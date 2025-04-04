Live
- Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram shine in Karan Torani’s regal fashion campaign
- NIA raids premises linked to SDPI in Kerala's Malappuram, four in custody
- Authorities Encouraged to Strengthen Enforcement Against Offshore Gambling Sites
- Faria challenges fashion norms
- Ruhani Sharma turns up the heat
- Anasuya stuns in bold new look
- Dhone MLA, wife present silver crowns to deities at Ramachandra temple
- Office retrofitting a Rs 45,000 cr investment opportunity for better rentals in India
- 1.2 crore workdays to be generated in 2025-26
- Chaudeshwari Mata Jyoti festival celebrated with fervour
Bringing music to life with ‘Chai Bansuri’ installation
Vijayawada: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), on Thursday unveiled the specially designed Brooke Bond Taj Mahal ‘Chai-Bansuri’, a first-of-its-kind...
Vijayawada: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), on Thursday unveiled the specially designed Brooke Bond Taj Mahal ‘Chai-Bansuri’, a first-of-its-kind installation where steam from a kettle creates music, transforming tea brewing into a mesmerising symphony. This ground-breaking creative is conceived and deployed in partnership with Mindshare and Ogilvy.
The tea kettle boasts an innovative design, transforming its spout into a flute (bansuri) as steam escapes through it. As the tea brews, steam flows through the flute, playing a rendition of Raag Hamsadhwani. Set against the tranquil backdrop of Bhavani Island, with the Krishna River gently flowing nearby, this installation fuses the simple act of tea brewing and classical music into an unforgettable experience.
Guests can savour a cup of Taj Mahal Tea at the Taj Mahal Tea House pop-up at the venue, immersing themselves in the serene sounds of Indian classical music. Shiva Krishnamurthy, Executive Director of HUL, said that Taj Mahal Tea is synonymous with the best Indian tea and great Indian classical music. The Taj Mahal Chai Bansuri is a wonderful way of celebrating this.