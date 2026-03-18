British Deputy High Commissioner visits VSEZ

Visakhapatnam: British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen visited the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) on Tuesday.

The visit was accompanied by a delegation of officials and industry experts. Highlighting the key industries and businesses operating, Srinivas Muppaala, Development Commissioner of VSEZ, provided an overview of the zone’s operations.

Gareth Wynn Owen expressed the purpose of their visit, focusing on strengthening trade ties between UK and India. He had shed light on the ongoing trade deal negotiations between the two governments, emphasising the potential benefits for businesses in both the countries.

The British delegation made a detailed presentation on investment and business opportunities available in the UK, outlining incentives for industries looking to set up operations there.

This was followed by an engaging interactive session with exporters from VSEZ, where they explored possibilities for collaboration and growth. Later, the delegation planted saplings at the premsises.