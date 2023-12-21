Brought reforms in the field of Education, says YS Jagan at distribution of tabs event

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan has visited Chintapalli in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district and participated in a public meeting after distributing the tabs to the class 8 students. During the meeting, CM Jagan highlighted the government's efforts to bring revolutionary changes and announced the distribution of tablets to 8th-grade students in government and aided schools across the state.



He said that the tablets will come preloaded with BYJUs educational content, focusing on topics relevant to the students' education. CM Jagan assured parents that if there are any issues with the tablets, they can be repaired at the village secretariat office, and if repairs are not possible, a new tablet will be provided. The market value of these tablets is stated to be Rs. 17,500.

The Chief Minister said that distribution of tablets to students is seen as a historic event, benefiting lakhs of students. He said that a memory card with an increase in capacity to 256GB, allowing the inclusion of content for 11th and 12th-grade classes as well also installed.

To further support students, applications like Dulingo have been installed on the tablets to help them learn foreign languages and enhance their employment opportunities at an international level. He said Additionally, BYJUs content worth Rs. 15,500 will be provided free of charge to students from classes 4 to 10, and also to students in classes 11 and 12.