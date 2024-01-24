Live
BS Maqbool Ahmedabad welcomes YS Jagan in Uravakonda
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was welcomed at the helipad with a courtesy bouquet by Kadiri YCP candidate BS Maqbool Ahmed and Vajra Bhaskar Reddy.
Chief Minister visited Uravakonda for the program of depositing YSR Asara, fourth tranche of funds directly into the accounts of savings societies by pressing a button.
