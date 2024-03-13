BS Maqbool alleges Geetanjali died of harassment

YSR Congress Party MLA candidate from Ladies BS Maqbool attributed Geetanjali death to harassment by supporters of the opposition party. Maqbool made these statements during an election campaign in several villages in the area.

During the campaign, Maqbool highlighted the alleged harassment faced by Geetanjali and her family, who were reportedly targeted for receiving a house patta under Jagananna's scheme. He also mentioned two orphaned girls who were victims of the same kind of harassment by social media activists linked to the opposition party.

Maqbool urged the people to vote for the fan symbol and elect Jagananna as Chief Minister for the second time in order to protect women from such harassment. He also appealed for support for the YSRCP candidate Boya Santhamma, who is contesting for the Hindupuram Parliament seat.

The campaign event was attended by State General Secretary Vajrabhaskar Reddy, as well as other YSRCP leaders and activists. Maqbool