BS Maqbool assures Gram Panchayat workers in Kadiri mandal of addressing their issues

BS Maqbool, the YSR Congress party's MLA candidate, emphasized the importance of the Navaratna schemes introduced by Jagananna in a meeting organized by MPA Amarnath Reddy with the workers of Erradoddi Gram Panchayat. Maqbool assured the people of Erradoddi Gram Panchayat that he would personally address any issues they may have.

He highlighted that the development of the state and welfare of the poor can only be achieved through the leadership of Jagananna. Maqbool praised Jagananna for fulfilling 99% of the promises made in the manifesto, a feat he claimed no other Chief Minister in the country has achieved.

Additionally, Maqbool announced that Jagananna will release a new manifesto, even better than Navratna, in four days for the people of the state. He criticized the TDP leaders for making empty promises in the past and urged residents to vote for the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by State Chief Secretary Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, Legal Cell Zonal Incharge Lingala Lokeswara Reddy, JCS Convener Lingala Madhusudan Reddy, MPTCs, Sarpanchs, YSRCP leaders, and activists. Maqbool encouraged everyone to go to the polling center early on the 13th and cast their votes in support of the YSR Congress Party.