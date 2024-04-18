BS Maqbool lauds YS Jagan's Efforts to Empower Tribals

MLA candidate of Kadiri YSR Congress Party, BS Maqbool, was welcomed with enthusiasm in the election campaign held in 9 villages of Game Naik Tanda Panchayat under Mandal. The campaign highlighted the development initiatives of Chief Minister Jagananna, particularly his efforts to uplift the tribal communities by converting Thandas into Panchayats.





During the campaign, the Banjaras in the Tandas expressed their support for CM Jagananna and the YSR Congress Party, acknowledging the opportunities and recognition they have received under his leadership. BS Maqbool urged the voters to bless Jagananna for his commitment to the development of tribals and his efforts to empower them with high positions and representation.





The campaign also emphasized the importance of continuing the progress and development initiatives initiated by CM Jagananna, urging the people to make him Chief Minister for the second time. The party leaders and workers encouraged the constituents to not fall for false promises made by opposition alliance members and to support the YSR Congress Party for a brighter future.





The event was attended by various leaders and activists, including State Chief Secretary Vajrabhaskar Reddy and former Coordinator Smd Ismail. The overwhelming support and appreciation for Jagananna's initiatives to empower tribals reflect the positive impact of his governance on marginalized communities in the state.

