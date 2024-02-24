BS Maqbool participate in Volunteer Vandanam in kadiri

BS Maqbool, MLA candidate of the YSR Congress party for Kadiri constituency, attended a volunteer salutation program organized by municipal chairperson Pariki Nazimunnisa at Shalimar function hall in Kadiri town. During the event, Maqbool expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for recognizing the invaluable services provided by the volunteers, who are referred to as government charioteers.

Maqbool emphasized the importance of volunteers in reaching out to every family with welfare schemes and ensuring that the YSR Congress party remains in power for the benefit of the people. He urged the volunteers to educate the public about the consequences of not having the YSR Congress party in power.

The MLA candidate praised the dedication and hard work of the volunteers, noting that those who are part of the YSR Congress party family will be duly rewarded and have a promising future ahead. He also highlighted Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's acknowledgment of the volunteers as star campaigners for their efforts in delivering welfare schemes at every doorstep.

Maqbool encouraged the volunteers to support YS Jaganmohan Reddy for a second term as Chief Minister and to work towards fulfilling the vision of Bhuvaneshwari, while also advocating for the need for Nara Chandrababu Naidu to step aside.

During the program, volunteers who were selected for various awards were felicitated and presented with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes. The event was attended by Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, municipal councillors, urban YSRCP leaders, activists, and a large number of participants.