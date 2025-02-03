Budget changed growth strategy

Visakhapatnam: The Centre has changed its strategy for growth. In the past, the budget was heavily dependent on government investment expenditure. In this budget, the centre has focused on government and private investments, exports and consumption, said Andhra Pradesh state Congress general secretary and OBC department in-charge Mula Venkata Rao.

The strategy to focus on changing the income tax slabs, taking measures to increase exports, etc, turn out to be special points in the budget, he stated. “Due to the change of strategy of the government, the consumption will increase, as a result, the production will increase and the employment opportunities will increase. This time, the pleas of various intellectual circles to change this strategy have been paid heed,” he stated.

The budget introduced by the Finance Minister is supporting all sections of the people. It is a completely middle class budget. This budget is providing financial support to the small and industrialists. Also, it is very useful for women, farmers and youth, he underlined.