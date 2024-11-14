Budget will fulfil ‘Super Six’ promises, say MLAs

Vijayawada : The annual budget 2024-25 brought the state financial position from ventilator to ICU, said Amudalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar. He said that the budget was formulated to successfully implement Super Six promises of the NDA government.

Initiating the discussion in Assembly on Wednesday, the MLA said that the previous YSRCP government diverted the Central government funds and failed to release state share for 18 Central welfare schemes.

Yemmiganur MLA B Jayanagi Reddy described the budget as ‘peoples budget’. He said that the state government released seven white papers to tell people the real financial position of the state. Stating that the budget will make people happy, the MLA said Rayalaseema will flourish with the budget under N Chandrababu government.

Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar said that the NDA government is successful in bringing back confidence among people with the budget. He said that people pinned hopes on NDA government to run the government successfully.

Adoni MLA Parthasarathi said that priority was given to welfare in the budget. He said gram panchayats were brought to life by allotting Rs 1000 crore. He said the budget reflects the hopes of people.

Tanuku MLA Arimilli Radhakrishna said that the budget fulfils the hopes and confidence of people on NDA government.

Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu appealed to members to air their views clearly in short time to provide opportunity to other MLAs to speak on budget. He said the budget discussion will be continued for three days.

Later, MLAs K Raghurama Krishna Raju, Jagan Mohan, Ramanamurthy, Battula Ramakrishna spoke on budget. Panel Speaker P Vishnukumar Raju adjourned the session to Thursday. It will start at 9 am on Thursday.