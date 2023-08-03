Buggana Rajendranath Reddy denies allegations on state debts

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy expressed his anguish with those spreading negative news about the economic situation in the state.

He questioned why those who are making false allegations on the state finances kept quiet regarding the previous government's debts. Buggana alleged that their intention is to hinder AP's development and create a negative perception about the state.

The found fault with those who are repeatedly making false allegations on AP's debt without taking the central government's statements into consideration.

Pointing out the complaints made by the people with vested interests about state debts, he questioned why they did not discuss the debts incurred during Chandrababu's regime. Buggana criticized Chandrababu for comparing him to animals and expressed his dissatisfaction with such comparisons.

The Finance Minister also clarified that there is only 3 percent increase in debts during the YSRCP regime and opined that these debts were allowed amid implementation of the SRDBM and electricity reforms.

He said that the financial report provided by the state government was verified by the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) and RBI (Reserve Bank of India)