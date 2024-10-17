Building awareness about menstrual health

Anakapalli: Once considered a taboo, talking about menstrual health and understanding the changes caused during the monthly cycle has now witnessed a transformation as many young girls come out of the cocoon to share their period problems on common platforms.

Thanks to the number of awareness drives taken up by the NGOs and voluntary organisations, they did help several girls view the monthly cycle as a natural phenomenon and overcome the stigma associated with it.

In line with its regular period awareness programmes, Rural Development Welfare Society (RDWS) educated girls on maintaining menstrual hygiene at KGBV at Rambilli in Anakapalli.

Organised in collaboration with Toyotsu Rare Earth India Private Ltd (TREI) as part of its corporate social responsibility activities, the representatives of the RDWS visited the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Rambilli and carried out a comprehensive menstrual health and hygiene awareness drive.

Led by Ooha Mahanthi, director of the RDWS, an informative session for the girl students was held, shedding light on maintaining menstrual health and hygiene.

Utilising digital platforms and information, education, and communication materials, the director emphasised the importance of maintaining menstrual health to prevent vaginal infections and related reproductivehealth issues.

The session included an open dialogue allowing students not just to share their woes but also raise questions to express their concerns.

The platform aided in sharing period problems and talking about them without being reluctant about it.

At the end of the session, sanitary napkins were distributed to the girls. Keeping the health aspect in view, nutritious cookies and energy drinks were also given away to the students. The event saw active participation of special officer Prameela of KGBV Rambilli, teachers and Headmaster of the school Venu Gopal.