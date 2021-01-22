Burripalem: Health camp held to mark actor Mahesh Babu's wife's birthday

Burripalem: On the occasion of the birthday of Namrata, wife of superstar G Mahesh Babu, Andhra Hospitals organised multi-specialty health camp at Burripalem in Guntur district on Friday.

The camp organised by Andhra Hospitals, covered all the specialties including medicine, surgery, paediatrics and cardiology. An awareness session was also conducted on common health problems which include hand hygiene, respiratory infections and asthma.

All specialty consultations, investigations were undertaken and medicines were distributed to patients.

Dr PV Rama Rao, chief of children's services and director of Andhra Hospitals, said this was the 29thcamp so far in this village."We have been conducting health camps for the past 5 years. A total of 135 adults and children were screened in this camp," he said.

Dr Rama Rao felt very happy that Andhra Hospitals did this mega camp on this special occasion in association with Mahesh Babu. Dr Amar, Dr Vinay, Dr Ramesh and other team members including nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists actively contributed in this camp.