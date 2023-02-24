Business students exhorted to achieve success through growth

Vijayawada (NTR district): Director of Finance at Kushalava International, ARK Chowdary, explained to the business students about the qualities an entrepreneur should possess. He also told the meaning and difference between success and growth through a very interactive and fun session.

Chowdary attended as the chief guest at the opening of two-day national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Business Management' organised by Department of Business Management of Andhra Loyola College here on Thursday.

Dean of MBA Department Dr Jampala Rajesh Chowdary gave a presentation on 'Emerging Trends in Business opportunities'. He elaborated on various segments on Digital Marketing and also various other present trended software.

Earlier, correspondent Fr Dr Sagayaraj motivated everyone with insights on how the world is changing and what we should aim to become after completing the degrees. Andhra Loyola College Vice-Principal Fr I Lourdraj gave guidance on what one should learn from the conference and what they should strive to gain from it. Dean of Commerce and Business Administration Fr Dr Melchoir emphasised that everything is changing rapidly and in order to stay relevant in the market, one must be willing to adapt to the changes.

Vice-Principal of UG Fr K Anil Kumar spoke about the importance of focusing on what we need to become in future.