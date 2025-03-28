Buttermilk kiosk inaugurated at Patamata

Vijayawada: The Vijayawadians look around for ways to beat the heat. This year it is already severe in the last week March itself. The citizens are happy whenever they come across water kiosks around the corner serving cold water. They will be all the more happy when they are served cold butter milk.

The 1969-SSLC batch of the alumni of Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary Boys High School, popularly known as the Classmates Group on WhatsApp, started water kiosk at Patamata to quench the thirst of passersby. In fact, it is not just water kiosk, but they serve butter milk to people. The Classmates Group has been running the kiosk for the consecutive third year. The group was gathered with the efforts of Polavarapu Bose Babu after 53 years and all of them agreed unanimously to meet regularly and undertake some service activities.

Some more alumni from some other batches of KBC Boys High School also joined the group. Former Vijayawada East MLA Yalamanchili Ravi is also one of them. He inaugurated the Buttermilk kiosk at Patamata on Thursday. Dr Valluru Siva Prasad, Veeranki Mohan Rao, Kamineni Kishore, Kancherla Kanaka Rao, Koneru Vijaya Kumari, Rani, Lakshmi Rajyam, Sitaramaiah, Harendra Kumar Muppavarapu and others participated.