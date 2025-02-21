BVC Institute celebrates annual day with grandeur

Amalapuram: The annual day celebrations of BVC Institute of Technology & Science (Polytechnic) were held with great enthusiasm on Wednesday. The event was presided over by BSS Phani Shankar, Principal of the institution.

The occasion was graced by esteemed chief guests, Nishanthi T, District Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, and Madhavi K, Revenue Divisional Officer & Sub-Divisional Magistrate. They commended the students and staff for their achievements in academics, co-curricular activities, and sports. The event also saw the presence of College Secretary Bonam Kanakayya, and Head of the Institution, Dr JVG Rama Rao, who addressed the gathering and encouraged students to strive for excellence. As part of the celebrations, outstanding students and staff were honoured with cash prizes, mementos, and shields for their exemplary performances. The dignitaries emphasised the importance of education, perseverance, and holistic development in their speeches.

The event concluded on a high note, leaving students and faculty inspired to continue their journey toward success.