BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2025 from Oct 6

Vijayawada: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has nominated Krishna District Badminton Association (KDBA) Secretary MSN Prasad as Match Control for the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2025, scheduled to be held in Guwahati, Assam, from October 6 to 19. Recognising his vast experience and contributions to the sport, the BAI entrusted him with this prestigious responsibility.

This will be the second time India is hosting the World Junior Badminton Championships. The tournament will see participation from 44 countries, with around 450 players competing. The Team Championship will be held from October 6 to 11, followed by the Individual events from October 13 to 19. MSN Prasad has earlier officiated at several top-level tournaments, including the 2010 Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and the India Open Super Series from 2011 to 2018. He also served at the Premier Badminton League (PBL) for Seasons 1 to 4, the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2014, the 35th National Games, and numerous national and international tournaments such as the Dutch Open, German Open, Denmark Open, French Open, and Bangladesh Open.

In recognition of his latest nomination, Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association (APBA) President Mukkala Dwarakanath, Secretary Dr P Ankamma Choudary, along with all Executive Committee members, and the Presidents and Secretaries of District Associations, congratulated him and extended their best wishes for his assignment.