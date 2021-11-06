Bypoll To GMC 6th Division : 15 file nominations

Guntur: YSRCP candidate Amtakuri Nageswara Rao, BJP candidate Okuri Jithendra Gupta filed their nominations to contest for corporator seat in the 6th division of Guntur Municipal Corporationon Friday. YSRCP corporator Padarthi Ramesh who was elected from the division died of Covid -19, which necessitated the Election Commission to hold the bypoll. Jana Sena is supporting the BJP candidate Jitendra Gupta. Candidates of both parties took out big rally before filing their nominations.

YSRCP has majority in the GMC and Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu belongs to the ruling party.

The party candidate Nageswara Rao said that if he is elected, he will develop the division and solve the problems of the people with the cooperation of Kavati Manohar Naidu and MLAs Mustafa and Maddali Giridhara Rao. Similarly, BJP candidate Okuri Jithendra Gupta prepared to do his best to win in the bypoll with the cooperation and support of the party leaders.

Both candidates have plans to take up election campaign in a big way.

Meanwhile, over 15 nominations were filed to contest the sixth division seat in Guntur city. According to GMC officials, TDP candidate Pothuraju Samatha filed the nomination, while Pothuraju Gautam filed the nomination as Independent candidate. Gulakavarapu Ravi Kumar, Avula Koteswara Rao, Dalavai Bhargav, Surinidi Durga Prasad, Vanama Narendra, Saleem Baig, SyyedSubhani, Sikha Bala Koteswara Rao filed their nominations as Independent candidates. Friday was the last day for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 6 and 7. November 8 is the last date for withdrawals. Final list of the candidates willbe published on the same day by 3 pm.