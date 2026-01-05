Cadre told to strive for TDP victory 2029 polls

Ongole: Kanigiri MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy advised the Telugu Desam Party leaders and workers from Ongole parliament constituency to join him in working together to bring their party into power in the 2029 elections.

Dr Ugra took oath as the Ongole parliament TDP president amid a fanfare in Ongole on Saturday night. Endowments Minister and Prakasam district in-charge Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, BN Vijay Kumar, Kandula Narayana Reddy, Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Inturi Nageswara Rao, MM Kondaiah, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, MLC Kancharla Srikanth, APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, TDP in-charges Guduri Erixion Babu, Gottipati Lakshmi, and other leaders participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Ministers Ramanarayana Reddy and Swamy said that the Super Six schemes have been successfully implemented within one year, fulfilling promises made during the general elections. They urged the TDP workers to strive for victory in the upcoming local body elections. MLA Ugra urged activists to work diligently to secure all seats within the parliamentary constituency and ensure the party returns to power in 2029.

TDP appointed Kothari Nageswara Rao as the general secretary, and others in various positions for the Ongole parliamentary constituency. The public representatives, leaders, and workers grandly felicitated the newly appointed committee members.