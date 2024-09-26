Call for citizens to participate in Swachhata Hi Seva

Tirupati : Stating that keeping the city clean is everyone's responsibility, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya urged citizens to participate in the 15-day Swachhata Hi Seva programme, which is going on from September 17.

The Commissioner along with students and SHG women members participated in the plantation programme at Seethamma Nagar and Venkataramana layout here on Wednesday. Mourya informed that as part of Swachhata Hi Seva programme, launched marking Gandhi Jayanti, intense cleaning of offices and premises, open places, drains and massive sapling plantation programme is being taken up. Also, creating awareness on the imperative need of cleanliness of neighbourhood also commenced, she added. The civic chief said keeping our houses clean alone is not enough and everyone should join with the corporation ensuring their neighbourhood also remain clean. She also said as part of this programme, two more programmes including waste to wonder and 3K Run will be conducted on Thursday and sought people to participate in big numbers.

Special health programmes like conducting medical check up to all the employees working in the corporation sanitary wing and awareness on separating waste into wet and dry, providing PPE kits for sanitary staff will be held and the programme will conclude on October 2.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah, Mepma Krishnaveni and others participated in the programme.

