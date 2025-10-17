Call for equal opportunities to girls

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha called upon everyone to stand as a pillar for the golden future of girl children and to strive for their empowerment through education, equality, and non-discrimination.

Participating in a programme organised at the Collectorate here on Thursday to mark International Girl Child Day, the Collector said that collective efforts are essential to ensure equal opportunities, quality education, and healthcare for every girl.

Various competitions such as essay-writing, elocution, and painting were conducted for students. Collector Dr Lakshmisha, along with officials, presented medals and prizes to the winners and congratulated them for their talent and confidence.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Lakshmisha stated that when girls are given equal opportunities, they can rise to great heights in any field. He cited the example of President Droupadi Murmu, who holds the nation’s highest constitutional office, and encouraged students to draw inspiration from successful women across various sectors.

The event was attended by DM&HO Dr M Suhasini, District Child Welfare and Empowerment Officer Sheikh Ruksana Sultana Begum, DEO UV Subbarao, Samagra Shiksha APC Rajani Kumari, Dr J Indumati, Dr Madhavi, guide teachers, students, parents, and staff from various departments.