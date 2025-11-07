Call for protest against ‘betrayal of farmers’

Ongole: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, other farmers’ organisations, and trade unions’ leaders have called for statewide protest rallies against the BJP-led Central government’s alleged betrayal of farmers through unfulfilled election promises. The leaders also demanded immediate withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Act 2025 and the 13-hour workday policy, calling them pro-corporate measures.

A preparatory meeting presided over by SKM Prakasam district convener Chunduri Rangarao was held at Comrade Tarimela Nagi Reddy Bhavan here on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, AP Rythu Sangham State General Secretary KVV Prasad and other leaders highlighted how the government has failed to implement the recommendations of the Dr Swaminathan Committee and its promise to double farmers’ income.

District leaders raised concerns about crop losses from Cyclone Montha affecting 87,000 hectares, inadequate drought relief despite 300 drought-affected mandals, and delays in burley tobacco procurement.

Workers’ representatives demanded restoration of 44 labour laws reduced to four labour codes and opposed the 16-hour workday provision. The leaders announced plans to organise protests against the State and Central governments on November 26.