Call for stringent laws to ensure women safety

Madanapalle: Students and staff of Sri Srinivasa Degree College organised a candlelight rally in Madanapalle on Tuesday in protest against the heinous crime against doctor Dr Moumita in Kolkata.

The rally saw significant participation and started from the college, proceeding through Sangam Function Hall Circle and ending at NTR Circle. A human chain was then formed at Sangam Function Hall Circle to express their solidarity with the victim and their opposition to such incidents.

The participants demanded strict legal action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in society. College Chairman N Krishna Reddy, director N Srinivasulu Reddy, Principal B. Krishna Reddy and NSS programme officer A Reddy Shekhar emphasised the need for stringent laws to ensure the safety of women and prevent such barbaric incidents in the future.