Call for unified fight to get Special Status

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Chalasani Srinivas, the convener of Special Status for AP and Partition Assurances Sadhana Samiti, said that whoever told special status for Andhra Pradesh is an ended chapter, are Andhra's traitors. The Special Status for AP and Partition Assurances Sadhana Samiti is fighting uncompromisingly for the protection of the rights of Andhra Pradesh, he stressed.

Speaking at a media conference in Rajahmundry on Friday, Srinivas criticised that the political parties in AP were afraid of the Centre even to ask for the implementation of partition promises. Alleging that the Centre is deceiving the State regarding the Polavaram project, he said that the governments should be ashamed of the submergence of resettlement colonies.

Reducing the height of Polavaram to 135 feet is ridiculous, Srinivas said. He wanted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to speak unitedly on the Central government's blackmail policies. He criticised the Chief Minister for going to Delhi and honouring the Central leaders with shawls, but failing to do justice to AP. He accused the AP government of betraying the people by not saying anything about the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Chalasani Srinivas said that about 300 Agrigold depositors have died. 'When Krishi Bank and Agrigold were closed, the respective social groups (castes) allegedly supported the owners.' He lamented that casteism was brought to the fore and harmed the survival and existence of Andhra Pradesh. He complained that communalism is also being spread from the north. Andhra politicians are also afraid of the Centre because of the cases against them. He believed that the existence and survival of Andhra Pradesh are more important than Ramoji Rao or Margadarsi organisation issues.

Clarifying that he did not make any inappropriate comments against former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar, Srinivas asked Vundavalli to come together for their struggles over important issues like AgriGold, Polavaram project and Special Status to AP. He gave a call to the MPs for staging dharnas in Delhi on State issues.

CPI, CPM leaders Tatipaka Madhu, T Arun, and others were present at the press meet.