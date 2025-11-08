Call to avail services of migration guidance centre

Amalapuram: Konaseema District Collector R Mahesh Kumar urged all aspirants seeking overseas employment to make use of the official Migration Guidance Centres to ensure safe migration and access to better job opportunities and facilities abroad. The Collector made these remarks after unveiling the wall poster of the ‘Konaseema Centre for Migration’ at the Collectorate on Friday, in the presence of Anand Devulapalli, representative of the Protector of Emigrants, Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Kumar said that the Konaseema Centre for Migration has been officially established at the Collectorate with four dedicated staff members under the supervision of the District Revenue Officer as the Nodal Officer. The centre aims to guide and assist individuals aspiring to work overseas by providing complete information, support, and awareness about legal migration procedures. Protector of Emigrants representative Anand Devulapalli also cautioned candidates to verify information before travel and contact the Indian Embassy in case of any difficulties abroad. For assistance, he advised using the toll-free helpline 1800-4250-488. Nodal Officer K Madhavi, PD Vikasa K Latcha Rao, Manager Ramesh, and staff members MM Safia, K Sattibabu, and Durga were present.