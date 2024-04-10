Call to defeat anti-social elements

Narasaraopet: TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lakshminarayana participated in the Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Panchanga Sravanam programme held in Sattenapalli on Tuesday on the occasion of Ugadi.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need to defeat anti-social elements in the elections. He urged voters to elect Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu as MP and himself as MLA in the coming elections. He conveyed Ugadi greetings to the people of Sattenapalli Assembly constituency. He released manifesto for the development of Sattenapalli Assembly constituency.