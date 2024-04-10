  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Call to defeat anti-social elements

Call to defeat anti-social elements
x
Highlights

TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lakshminarayana participated in the Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Panchanga Sravanam programme held in Sattenapalli on Tuesday on the occasion of Ugadi.

Narasaraopet: TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lakshminarayana participated in the Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Panchanga Sravanam programme held in Sattenapalli on Tuesday on the occasion of Ugadi.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need to defeat anti-social elements in the elections. He urged voters to elect Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu as MP and himself as MLA in the coming elections. He conveyed Ugadi greetings to the people of Sattenapalli Assembly constituency. He released manifesto for the development of Sattenapalli Assembly constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X