Call to help children continue education
Neerukonda (Guntur district): Padma Shri Prof Shanta Sinha, Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, former chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) addressing the 20th edition of the University Distinguished Lecture hosted by SRM-AP on “Making Education a Reality and Ending Child Labour: Experience of Mamidipudi Venkatarangaiya Foundation” gave an overview of the work of MV Foundation in the field of child rights in India.
In a society ravaged by poverty, where children were forced to join the bonded labour workforce, Prof Sinha remarked that it was not poverty that led to child labour but child labour that led to poverty. She also elucidated on the non-negotiable principle adopted by the Foundation, that ‘no child must work, and every child must attend full-time formal day school.’
Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Dean of Easwari School of Liberal Arts, Prof Vishnupad, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean of the School of Engineering and Sciences, Prof C V Tomy, Dean of Research, Prof Ranjit Thapa, and faculty and students of the varsity.