Call to join hands in transforming Nandyal as child labour-free district

Nandyal: District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that engaging underage children at work is illegal and violation of Child Labour Act will invite stringent punishment as per the provisions of law. On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, the collector flagged off an awareness rally on child labour from Municipal Corporation office on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, he said that if any business organisation, hotel, mall and others found engaged underage children at work, they would be taken to task.

Stating that every child has the right to pursue education, he said it is very unfortunate that several children were seen working at hotels, malls and others. This should not continue anymore and directed the officials concerned to see that every child is given admission in school. He ordered the officials of labour department to conduct frequent raids on hotels, malls and others to end child labour system.

If they find any of the organisation, hotel or mall engaged child labour, then initiate stringent action against them, he directed. He also ordered to detect dropouts and take steps to join them in schools. Under any circumstances, the officials should ensure that none of the underage children engaged at any working places. He ordered the officials, people’s representatives and others to join hands in transforming Nandyal district as child labour-free district.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Basheerunnissa Begum said that the government has announced June as Anti-Child Labour month. Following the instructions of the collector, she said that by coordinating with the officials of various departments, they will conduct special drives to end child labour menace and will take stringent action on those organisations that engaged child labour.

Municipal Commissioner Ravichandra Reddy, ASP Venkataramudu, Deputy Director of Welfare department Chintamani and DWMA Project Director Ramachandra Reddy participated in the rally.