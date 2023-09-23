Call to make Krishna district anaemia-free

Machilipatnam: Krishna cistrict Collector P Raja Babu directed medical and health department officials to pay special attention to make the district anaemia-free. He asked them to build an anaemia-free society by delivering duties with vigilance, diligence and responsibility.

He conducted a meeting at his chambers on Friday, on taking measures to contain anaemia among the women. During the meeting, the officials informed the Collector about the measures being taken to reduce anaemia. They also told that 650 women were suffering with anaemia in the district out of which 132 women were being supplied with iron tablets and nutritional food.

Later, Collector Raja Babu said that the government has specially focused on building an anaemia-free society. He further directed the Medical department authorities to make the pregnant women aware of taking nutrition food for reducing anaemia. He asked them to provide iron tablets and nutritional food to the lactating mothers, children and students through Anganwadi centres. The Collector instructed them to print pamphlets and posters to educate the public over the problems of anaemia.

Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, ICDS Project Director Suvarna, DYEO Subbarao and others participated.