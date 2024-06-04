Live
Lok Sabha result: 'Guarantee' dint work for Congress in Karnataka, Telangana
: The Lok Sabha Election result is in progress and the result is almost certain. In the meantime, there has been a slight setback for the ruling Congress, which thought that the 'Guarantee Schemes' could have held the hands of 'Congress' in Karnataka and Telangana.
Bengaluru : The Lok Sabha Election result is in progress and the result is almost certain. In the meantime, there has been a slight setback for the ruling Congress, which thought that the 'Guarantee Schemes' could have held the hands of 'Congress' in Karnataka and Telangana. As of now in Karnataka, the Congress is leading in 9 seats, while the BJP has maintained its lead in 17. JDS is leading in 2 constituencies. On the other hand, in Telangana too, Congress is leading in only 9 seats, while BJP is leading in 7 seats. Others are leading at 1 position.
In Karnataka, Congress candidate DK Suresh, brother of DCM DK Shivakumar, has lost by nearly 1 lakh votes against his rival Dr CN Manjunath of BJP. The fact that the DCM's brother himself has been defeated has caused the Congress to face embarrassment.