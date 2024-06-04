Nallapureddy at the verge of defeat

Nellore : Securing 40, 188 lead in the 18th round of counting of votes witnessed YSRCP nominee Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar at verge of defeat in Kovuru assembly segment. Till there are 2 rounds remaining.



According to the official report TDP nominee Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy has secured 97, 945 votes, while YSRCP nominee Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy was confined to 57, 757 votes.



It is expected in remaining two rounds also TDP would have register 5,000 to 7,000 votes.



It may be recalled that Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy was get won elected 6 times from Kovuru assembly segment.



After death of his father Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy 1991, Prasannakumar Reddy Reddy first get won elected in 1992 by elections on TDP on TDP ticket, as he continued the victory in 1994, 1999, 2009(On TDP banner) and twice 2012(By elections), and 2019 on YSRCP banner



In the middle in 2005, 2014 he was defeated in the hands of Polamreddy Srinivssulu Reddy(Congress), Polam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy(TDP) in 2014 elections.

Earlier his father Nallapureddy Srinivasulu get one elected twice in 1983 on TDP ticket, while in 1989 on congress banner from Kovuru assembly segment.



However the rule of Nallapureddy family came to an end after TDP nominee Vemireddy Prasanthi registered massive victory from Kovuru constituency in 2024 elections.



Vemireddy Prasanthi is the first woman get won elected from Kovuru assembly segment after formation of 1952.

