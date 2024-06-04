  • Menu
Rahul Gandhi's lead at Wayanad crosses 3 lakh

Rahul Gandhi’s lead at Wayanad crosses 3 lakh
Highlights

As expected, sitting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appears to have an easy walkover as his victory margin has now crossed three lakh.

Thiruvananthapuram: As expected, sitting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appears to have an easy walkover as his victory margin has now crossed three lakh.

However, his lead might fall short of the massive 4.37 lakh margin he got in 2019.

His nearest rival is CPI leader Annie Raja, wife of party General Secretary D. Raja.

State BJP President K. Surendran is trailing at a very poor third place.

Now the talk has begun if Gandhi will vacate Wayanad, given that he is doing well at Raebareli.

