Call to police to dedicate their lives for society

Puttaparthi(Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector TS Chetan and SP V Ratna has called upon the police officials to draw inspiration from police martyrs and rededicate themselves to serve the society with renewed commitment. Upholding rule of law and creating an atmosphere of peace should be the top priority, they stated, adding that police should serve the society by taking the fallen heroes as an example and model.

Amidst a galaxy of VIP guests, the guard of honour was presented to Collector Chetan and SP Ratna, here during Police Commemoration Day on Monday.

Collector Chetan said that the story of police heroism is just not about the past but even today police officials are risking their lives to protect the society from anti-social elements and even laying their lives in the process.

Going down the memory lane, the Collector said CRPF personnel way back on October 21, 1959, fought Chinese soldiers and 10 CRPF jawans laid their lives for the country during the war. So far 216 police personnel laid their lives in the country at large.

SP Ratna said the police should keep an eye on those posing threat the safety of women and children. She asked the martyrs’ family members to brough to their attention if they have any problems or if they do not receive government benefits.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy praised the police personnel for risking their lives to give a peaceful life to the citizens of the country. She said the sacrifices made by the dedicated police will never be forgotten.

Later, Collector Chetan and SP V Ratna presented cheques as financial assistance to the family members of the martyred police.

Judges Rakesh and Shailaja, Puttaparthi and Madakasira MLAs Palle Sindhura Reddy and M Raju, former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy, Additional SP Srinivasulu (AR), DSP Vijay Kumar, and others participated.