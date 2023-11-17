Call to reduce, recycle waste for protecting environment

Ongole: An international conference on ‘Waste Management, Recycling and Environment’ was organised by the Andhra Kesari University, and the National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises at the Indira Priyadarshini Law College in Ongole on Thursday.

The Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar participated as the chief guest at inaugural event of the two-day international seminar. Speaking on the occasion, collector said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to make India a zero carbon emitting country by 2027. He advised public and industries to strive to reduce their waste and carbon emissions.

Vice-chancellor of the Andhra Kesari University Dr M Anjireddy said that the main objective of the conference is to discuss various issues in emerging trends of waste management.

Registrar of AKU Prof B Haribabu said that pollution is high in Prakasam district due to granite mining and processing units. Director General of Ni-MSME Dr S Glory Swarupa said that as many as 11000 executives from 145 countries are trained on environment sustainability.

MD and CEO of Re Sustainability Ltd M Gautham Reddy said that the villages are producing less waste, compared to the cities.

Santhalingam Sayanthan from ACTED NGO in Sri Lanka, Dr S Sri Umeswara, a circular economy, waste, and environmental management consultant from Malaysia, and Sara Petrycer Hansen a founder and director of Mentor to Impact Denmark shared their knowledge and insights to empower the environment sustainability movement.

The conference directors K Surya Prakash Goud, J Koteswara Rao, FSME AP vice-president Y Vidyasagar, district industries center general manager B Srinivasa Rao, and officers from the pollution control board were present.