Call to support families of police martyrs

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma praised the dedication and service of police personnel who safeguard not only the security but also the fundamental rights of citizens.

He was speaking at the Police Commemoration Day programme organised by the West Godavari District Police at the Bhimavaram Market Yard on Tuesday. The event was held to pay homage to police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for maintaining internal peace and public safety. A memorial parade was also conducted in their honour.

The minister said that no system can function properly without an efficient police force. “While soldiers protect our borders, it is the police who shoulder the responsibility of maintaining internal law and order,” he noted. He appealed to society, public representatives, and officials to extend moral and financial support to the families of police martyrs and to continuously work for the welfare of police personnel. Earlier, the minister laid wreaths at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial and took part in the ceremonial guard of honour.

The families of police martyrs from West Godavari district were felicitated and presented with mementos by District SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi. Speaking on the occasion, SP Asmi explained the significance of Police Commemoration Day and expressed condolences to the families of 191 police personnel across the country, including seven officers from West Godavari district, who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year.

Rajya Sabha member Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, Bhimavaram MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, APIIC Chairman Mantena Rama Raju, Kapu Corporation Chairman Kothapalli Subba Rayudu, Additional SP (Admin) V Bhima Rao, AR DSP M Satyanarayana, Bhimavaram DSP RSG Jayasurya, Tadepalligudem DSP D Vishwanath, Special Branch Inspector V Pulla Rao, and DCRB Inspector D Venkateswara Rao also attended the event.