Canadian Minister for bilateral trade relations with AP

Vijayawada: Minister (Commercial Affairs), High Commission of Canada in New Delhi Ryan A Ward, along with the Trade Commissioner of Canada in Hyderabad Vikram Jain called on the office-bearers of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Raja Sekhar here on Monday.

They discussed improving bilateral trade relations between Canada and Andhra Pradesh. Ryan Ward spoke about the opportunities that companies from Andhra Pradesh have in Canada and the possible business partnerships between Canadian companies andbusinesses from the State.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said, “India and Canada share a robust and growing trade relationship, with Andhra Pradesh emerging as a key player in various sectors such as agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and IT services.

The state has been exporting high-quality seafood, spices, textiles, and pharmaceuticals to Canada.

With its strategic coastal location and well-developed port infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh serves as an important hub for trade and commerce between the two nations, which is poised to grow further.”