Canara Bank’s new branch opens in Nidamarru village

Nidamarru: A bank has been opened nearby to provide better banking services to the people of Nidamarru village. The people of Nidamarru can open a zero balance account in our Canara Bank. Housing loan and vehicle loan are available at the lowest interest rate in our Canara Bank compared to all banks.

Therefore, bank manager K Prashanth said that all the people should use the services of Canara Bank. The farmers of the capital said that they are happy that Canara Bank has opened in Mangalagiri mandal near the capital. We request everyone in Nidamarru village to open a Canara Bank account and contribute to the development of the bank, said General Manager Vijayalakshmi.

Guntur Canara Bank AGM D Rajkumar, several DMs, bank officials and others participated in this programme.