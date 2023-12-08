Cancel Land Titling Act, advocates demand

Kurnool: The advocates of all courts in Kurnool and Nandyal districts came on to the roads, demanding the government to immediately cancel the Land Titling Act.

Senior advocate and journalist Baddal Lakshmi Narayana, speaking to The Hans India here on Thursday, said that the State government has introduced Land Titling Act 27/2023 through government order 512 and all advocates decided to stage protests from December 4 to 15, demanding the government to cancel the Act.

Explaining the disadvantages of the Act, Lakshmi Narayana said that the judiciary department deals civil cases (land), but now, with the introduction of the GO and Act, land related cases would never be dealt in the judiciary department. Almost all civil cases would be transferred to revenue department, he said.

Lakshmi Narayana further stated cases, which were being dealt in civil court jurisdiction, henceforth will be dealt at district-level tribunal. He explained that as of now farmers or others, who have land-related issues, can approach the tribunal and they can appeal in High Court if they feel justice was not rendered at district-level. If the powers are transferred to the revenue department, then farmers or others would face great injustice to get the rights of their lands. There is every chance of influencing the officials of revenue department by political leaders and influence people to transfer farmers’ lands under their names, the advocate noted.

He demanded the government to cancel the GO and land titling Act, adding that advocates of the two districts will continue the protests till December 15.