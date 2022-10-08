Cancer-free society possible only with Go-based products: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Friday said that healthy food like consumption of Go-based organic products coupled with yoga and meditation would go a long way in ushering a cancer-free society. Addressing a three-day cancer awareness programme for TTD women employees organised by SVETA at Mahati Auditorium here, the EO stressed on sustained efforts for creating awareness among women on cancer symptoms for early diagnosis, detection and timely treatment for cure to help women, who were more prone to cancer.

He said eating organic food could ensure cent per cent immunity and the TTD board was promoting the purchase of 12 organic products by paying organic farmers more than market prices. The EO called upon all TTD women employees to give up consumption of non-veg and regularly watch the Yoga darshan programme on the SVBC channel for improving their health.

"If a mother in a family is healthy, the family and the entire society will be healthy," he asserted. Film actress and Life Again Foundation Founder Gautami said cancer had no age limit and could be addressed by rejecting pesticide-based food consumption and following healthy life habits.

Responding to questions, Gautami said she was a standing example to show that cancer was curable and explained her experience in battling with cancer and overcoming the dreadful disease. TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi said a healthy lifestyle and Ayurveda, Siddha and Yoga practices keep everyone healthy and away from cancer. SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma said with the latest innovations, cancer was curable and soon personalised medicare including vaccine will be

available in India too. She stressed on annual cancer scanning for every woman crossing 40 years. TTD Delhi local advisory committee president Vemireddy Prashanti said majority of women face breast cancer and confidence and willpower were the best antidotes to cancer. SVETA Director Prashanti, TTD women officials and employees were present. The cultural programmes by students of SV College of Music and Dance provided a feast to the participants.