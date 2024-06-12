Capital Amaravati spruced up ahead of swearing-in

Guntur: State capital Amaravati was cleaned with JCBs during the last two days. Garbage and bushes were removed.

New streetlights were installed in the place of defunct streetlights. They have repaired over 2,000 streetlights on Karakatta.

The sanitary workers cleaned the main roads in Amaravati in view of of N Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister on Wednesday. The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is giving top priority for the development of State capital Amaravati.

Taking this into consideration, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and AP CRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav visited Amaravati and reviewed the construction of MLA & MLC quarters, building construction quarters for IAS, IPS officers and NGO quarters which were stopped during the rule of the YSRCP.

They visited the pylon which was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Uddandarayunipalem for the construction of state capital Amaravati. They examined the streetlights from Rayapudi to Venkatapalem. The CRDA officials have taken steps to complete the 10 MLD capacity water treatment plant and Amaravati Smart City works.

After taking oath as the Chief Minister, Naidu is expected to visit the state capital Amaravati.