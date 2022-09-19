Capital: CM told to react on remarks of HC judge

Vijayawada: CPI on Monday demanded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday to react to the remarks passed by Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Battu Devanand who said that they could not say what is the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

Party state secretary K Ramakrishna said in a statement that people of Andhra are not in a position to claim about their capital city due to the vindictive behaviour of the Chief Minister. The CM has been playing 'three cards' game with his proposal of three capitals for Andhra.

"The Chief Minister is deceiving people at the same time holding contempt against the judiciary. He made it controversial unnecessarily. About Rs 10,000 crore had already been spent on the capital city by building the High Court, Secretariat, government offices, roads, power supply and housing complex for the MLAs, MLCs, employees and others," Ramakrishna said.

Moreover, the Amaravati region is located in the centre of the state which is easily accessible for people right from Srikakulam to Anantapur. Ramakrishna demanded the Central government to make an announcement on the capital city putting an end to the controversy. The buildings for the Central institutions should be constructed immediately.

The Chief Minister should realise his mistake and announce that Amaravati is the capital city and stop the padayatra by the farmers and women, he demanded.