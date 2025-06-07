Capital Hospitals doctor performs rare surgery

Vijayawada: Dr K Hema Krishna Sai, Chief CT Surgeon at Capital Hospitals, has successfully operated ‘Aortic Root Enlargement via Boyang Technique’ along with ‘Aortic valve replacement, mitral valve replacement, LA reduction and tricuspid valve repair’ on a patient at the hospital in Vijayawada.

Dr Hema Krishna on Friday said that Chikkala Koteswari (31) of Chittinagar, Gunadala, had been suffering with triple valve disease for five years and has been on medical management since then. The patient approached Dr Hema Krishna at Capital Hospitals, after several hospitals denied surgery due to high risk and complexity involved in the surgery.

Dr Hema Krishna said that they have performed the very complex and rare procedure for the first time in the county on May 21.

Chief anesthesiologist Dr M Sridhar and chief cardiologist DR VSR Bhupal supported her. The patient is in stable condition.