Capital war: Police obstructs Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan at Mandadam

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was blocked by police while he was on his way to Madadam village from Krishnayapalem. The police have directed him to move on to Tulluru for which the Jana Sena cadre and farmers fired at police.

The Jana Sena cadre got into an altercation with the police. The convoy was unable to move as the police blocked with an iron fence across the road. Pawan Kalyan sat on the road for a while. The cadre then among with the natives, removed the iron fence and proceeded the convoy. Pawan later walked to mandadam.

Earlier, Pawan met the Errabalem farmers. He learned about the problems of the farmers. The last government was scared of collecting 33 thousand acres. "If Jagan strongly protested then, the farmers would not give all the land. Why Jagan could not say when he was in the opposition, " Pawan asserted.