Case booked against Nursing College Principal for sexual harassment

Alipiripolice have registered a case against Nursing College Principal Govindarajulu on the charges of sexually harassing girl students in the college.

Following the complaints from girl students, studying nursing course in Varma College of Nursing near Leela Mahal circle in the city, the police booked a case against Govindarajulu.

A group of students staged a dharna near the police station and raised slogans demanding immediate arrest of Govindarajulu.

Alipiri CI Rama Kishore registered a case against Govindarajulu and investigation is on.