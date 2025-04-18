Live
- Bowlers shine as MI defeat SRH by 4-wkts
- Shooting World Cup: Raiza Dhillon finishes 5th in her maiden final
- Coalition govt provides quality education and placements
- Sebi chief for high governance standards
- Gold price edges up to record Rs 98,170/10gm
- California dragging Trump to court against tariffs
- IMEC for not only trade, but linking civilizations, cultures
- India 3rd largest economy in 3 yrs: NITI
- Elite launches customisable home elevator
- Raghava launches high-rise project Cinq in Hyderabad
Case booked against Nursing College Principal for sexual harassment
Highlights
Alipiripolice have registered a case against Nursing College Principal Govindarajulu on the charges of sexually harassing girl students in the...
Alipiripolice have registered a case against Nursing College Principal Govindarajulu on the charges of sexually harassing girl students in the college.
Following the complaints from girl students, studying nursing course in Varma College of Nursing near Leela Mahal circle in the city, the police booked a case against Govindarajulu.
A group of students staged a dharna near the police station and raised slogans demanding immediate arrest of Govindarajulu.
Alipiri CI Rama Kishore registered a case against Govindarajulu and investigation is on.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT